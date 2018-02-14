IRS will ban hedge fund tax loophole on carried interest, Mnuchin says

Carried interest is the portion of an investment fund's returns that are paid to hedge fund managers, private-equity players, venture capitalists and certain real estate investors. For federal tax purposes, it's eligible for a tax rate of 23.8% — which includes a 3.8% tax on investment income imposed by the Affordable Care Act — on sales of assets held for at least three years. Otherwise, it's treated as ordinary income and managers face a top federal income tax rate of 37%.