T-Mobile says hackers may have stolen 2 million users' personal data

By Brian Fung
| The Washington Post |
Aug 24, 2018 | 7:20 AM
T-Mobile said about 3% of its 77 million customers were affected by the hack. (John MacDougall / AFP/Getty Images)

T-Mobile, the nation's third-largest wireless carrier, said late Thursday that it had discovered a data breach potentially affecting some of its customers' account information.

No financial data was stolen in the incident, the company said, but some personal details such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and account numbers may have been compromised.

In a statement on its website, T-Mobile said it uncovered the hack Monday. The company said it "promptly reported it to authorities" and shut down the attack.

Affected T-Mobile customers are being notified directly via text message, the company said.

About 3% of T-Mobile's 77 million customers were affected, the company said in a statement to the Washington Post. That translates to roughly 2 million customers.

