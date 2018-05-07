Even privacy advocates are tracking you online

Websites can exist without partnering with Google and Facebook. But few do — because those companies' tools are really useful. It helps that they're free and easy to use. The Facebook tracker consists of just nine lines of Javascript code. By installing it, website operators can determine whether people who saw their Facebook ads visited the site, and can target people after they've left. At the same time, they let Facebook collect information about their users. The company deploys this data to build the profiles it uses to help other advertisers target web users with specific profiles — and further entrench itself at the center of the internet economy.