Trump hurries to cut red tape slowing the commercial space industry

Trump's order mandates a broad review of a system that requires companies to undergo months of paperwork, and often hire teams of lawyers, to receive necessary permits and licenses. In the case of the SpaceX launch in March, the rule in question was a throwback. A law on "remote sensing," such as broadcasting pictures of the Earth from altitude, was put in place in 1992 to protect against foreign snooping. To get past it, there are lots of forms to fill out.