How Uber quietly raised $2 billion this week

The unorthodox deal shows how many fixed-income investors are willing to overlook less disclosure to get a piece of one of the world's most valuable venture-backed tech companies. Uber may go public next year at a whopping valuation of as much as $120 billion, according to estimates by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, people with knowledge of the discussions said Tuesday. It also reflects a dearth of junk-rated debt, a supply shortage at its biggest in 10 years.