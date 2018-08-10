U.S. wage growth is getting wiped out by inflation

President Trump campaigned on getting Americans back to work and getting them a raise as he recognized the frustration of many working people, but it's proving a challenging task for Trump, much as it was for former presidents Obama and George W. Bush. Trump passed a large tax cut for businesses and consumers that is giving many families more money in their pockets this year and doesn't show up in the wage data, but families are having to use a good chunk of the tax cut to cover rising energy and housing costs. The president has tweeted several times to try to get Saudi Arabia to produce more oil and lower gas prices.