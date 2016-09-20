Wells Fargo Chief Executive John Stumpf is testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, which is grilling him on the bank's admission that employees created some 2 million fake accounts to meet sales goals. The scandal was first uncovered by The Times in 2013 and led to a $185-million settlement with regulators this month.
Live video can be seen at the Senate committee's website.
Hillary Clinton on Wells Fargo: 'No place for this kind of outrageous behavior in America'
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote an open letter to Wells Fargo customers on Tuesday, vowing to hold the bank responsible for its conduct and to prevent the dismantling of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
"Today, Wells Fargo’s CEO will appear before Congress," Clinton wrote. "He owes all of you a clear explanation as to how this happened under his watch. There is simply no place for this kind of outrageous behavior in America."
Clinton said she will protect the "tough watchdogs" that look out for customers.
"Donald Trump, the Republican Party and Wall Street lobbyists are desperate to dismantle this effective agency, which is dedicated solely to protecting consumers from unfair and deceptive practices," she said. "I won’t let them put the CFPB under their thumb."
7:33 a.m. Sept. 20, 2016, 7:33 a.m. Reporting from Washington
Wells Fargo's new efforts to address the bogus-accounts problem
Wells Fargo's new efforts to address the bogus-accounts problem
During the hearing, Wells Fargo Chief Executive John Stumpf announced three new initiatives to deal with improper accounts at the bank.
- Wells Fargo is expanding the its review of customer accounts to 2009 and 2010. The time frame that was already under review began in 2011.
- The bank “will be contacting every single deposit customer across the country” using the same process agreed to use for California customers in the recent settlements to determine if the accounts were authorized. It will contact “hundreds of thousands” of customers with open credit cards “about whether they need or want their credit card.”
- Confirmation emails will be sent to customers within one hour of the opening of a new deposit account.
“We recognize now that we should have done more sooner to eliminate unethical conduct or incentives that may have unintentionally encouraged that conduct,” Stumpf said. Although the bank “took many incremental steps… we now know those steps were not enough.”
These were not magically delivered unwanted products and services. This was fraud — fraud that you did not find or fix quickly enough.
I’ve often said that banking is based on trust, and that trust was broken at Wells Fargo.
7:05 a.m. Sept. 20, 2016, 7:05 a.m. Reporting from Washington
'There was no orchestrated effort' by Wells Fargo, CEO will say
'There was no orchestrated effort' by Wells Fargo, CEO will say
Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive John Stumpf plans to tell the Senate Banking Committee this morning that the bank’s improper sales tactics were not part of any “orchestrated effort, or scheme” to rip off customers and will apologize for the scandal and not acting more quickly to halt it.
He will begin by saying he is “deeply sorry” and will offer an apology to the bank’s customers for the sales practices -- first uncovered by the Los Angeles Times in 2013 -- that led employees to open as many as 2 million accounts that customers never authorized, according to his prepared testimony.
“I want to apologize for violating the trust our customers have invested in Wells Fargo. And I want to apologize for not doing more sooner to address the causes of this unacceptable activity,” Stumpf's prepared remarks say.
“I do want to make very clear that there was no orchestrated effort, or scheme as some have called it, by the company,” he continued. “We never directed nor wanted our employees, whom we refer to as team members, to provide products and services to customers they did not want or need.”
Stumpf will outline the steps the bank has taken, including firing 5,300 employees from 2011 to 2015, to correct the problems.
“I accept full responsibility for all unethical sales practices in our retail banking business, and I am fully committed to doing everything possible to fix this issue, strengthen our culture, and take the necessary actions to restore our customers’ trust,” his remarks say.
Stumpf said the bank has made changes to its incentive compensation plans and last week announced the elimination of all product sales goals in retail banking as of Jan. 1.
Aggressive sales goals have been cited as a reason that employees felt pushed to open unauthorized accounts for customers.
6:54 a.m. Sept. 20, 2016, 6:54 a.m. Reporting from Washington
The senators grilling Wells Fargo's chief executive are primed to be tough
The senators grilling Wells Fargo's chief executive are primed to be tough
Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive John Stumpf most likely will face some hostile questioning about the bank’s improper sales tactics at today's Senate Banking Committee hearing, as the panel is filled with some of the industry’s most outspoken congressional critics -- led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
Stumpf plans to begin his testimony with an apology.
“I am deeply sorry that we failed to fulfill our responsibility to our customers, to our team members, and to the American public,” his prepared testimony says. “I have been with Wells Fargo through many challenges, none that pains me more than the one we will discuss this morning.”
But the pain probably will just be starting for Stumpf.
Warren and four other committee Democrats -- Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Jack Reed of Rhode Island -- pushed for the hearing last week after Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million to settle investigations into sales tactics first uncovered by the Los Angeles Times in 2013.
Committee Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) agreed to hold the hearing and call Stumpf to testify. Although Shelby is friendly to the banking industry, he’s no fan of big banks and could have some pointed questions. Another Republican on the panel, David Vitter of Louisiana, also has been critical of large financial institutions and has teamed with Warren and Brown on bills to crack down on banks that are “too big to fail.”
But Stumpf’s toughest time will come when Democrats are tossing the queries. Brown, the committee’s top-ranking Democrat, is a populist and longtime critic of big banks. Warren joined the Senate in 2013 after making a name for herself grilling bankers and regulators as head of the congressional panel overseeing the $700-billion Troubled Asset Relief Program bailout fund.
Merkley was one of the key proponents of banning banks from trading for their own profit and limiting their ownership of risky investments. The provision, dubbed the Volcker Rule, was included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank overhaul of financial regulations. Menendez and Reed also have been outspoken about abuses by big banks.
The five Democrats wrote to Stumpf on Friday, asking him to rescind -- or claw back -- the pay of some top executives because of the scandal.
“This was not the work of a few rogue employees over the course of a few weeks,” the letter said, in a preview of the confrontational approach the senators are likely to take at the hearing. “Wells Fargo had a long-standing, systemic problem created by stringent sales quotas and incentives imposed by senior management.”
6:03 a.m. Sept. 20, 2016, 6:03 a.m.
Wells Fargo to pay $185-million settlement for 'outrageous' sales culture
Wells Fargo to pay $185-million settlement for 'outrageous' sales culture
Calling it “outrageous” and “a major breach of trust,” local and federal regulators hammered Wells Fargo & Co. for a pervasive culture of aggressive sales goals that pushed thousands of workers to open as many as 2 million accounts that bank customers never wanted.
Those practices led to a massive $185-million settlement package announced Thursday.
The settlements put to rest a lawsuit filed last year by Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer as well as investigations by two federal regulators: the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
5:56 a.m. Sept. 20, 2016, 5:56 a.m.
Well's Fargo pressure cooker sales come at a cost
Well's Fargo pressure cooker sales come at a cost
The Los Angeles Times first reported the aggressive sales practices at Wells Fargo in 2013.
***
Wells Fargo branch manager Rita Murillo came to dread the phone calls.
Regional bosses required hourly conferences on her Florida branch's progress toward daily quotas for opening accounts and selling customers extras such as overdraft protection. Employees who lagged behind had to stay late and work weekends to meet goals, Murillo said.
Then came the threats: Anyone falling short after two months would be fired.
"We were constantly told we would end up working for McDonald's," said Murillo, who later resigned. "If we did not make the sales quotas … we had to stay for what felt like after-school detention, or report to a call session on Saturdays."