Much of the fraudulent account activity at the heart of the Wells Fargo sales scandal was centered in the Los Angeles area, Wells Fargo Chairman John Stumpf confirmed during his appearance before the Senate Banking Committee today.

The banking giant’s employees created some 2 million fake accounts nationwide to meet aggressive sales goals.

After Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) asked Stumpf what was different about the Los Angeles market, Stumpf did not provide an answer but said Wells Fargo was analyzing the issue.

When Wells Fargo reached a $185-million settlement Sept. 8 with federal and state regulators, it included settling a lawsuit brought by Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer over the bogus sales actions.