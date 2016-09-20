'There was no orchestrated effort' by Wells Fargo, CEO will say

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive John Stumpf plans to tell the Senate Banking Committee this morning that the bank’s improper sales tactics were not part of any “orchestrated effort, or scheme” to rip off customers and will apologize for the scandal and not acting more quickly to halt it.

He will begin by saying he is “deeply sorry” and will offer an apology to the bank’s customers for the sales practices -- first uncovered by the Los Angeles Times in 2013 -- that led employees to open as many as 2 million accounts that customers never authorized, according to his prepared testimony.

“I want to apologize for violating the trust our customers have invested in Wells Fargo. And I want to apologize for not doing more sooner to address the causes of this unacceptable activity,” Stumpf's prepared remarks say.

“I do want to make very clear that there was no orchestrated effort, or scheme as some have called it, by the company,” he continued. “We never directed nor wanted our employees, whom we refer to as team members, to provide products and services to customers they did not want or need.”

Stumpf will outline the steps the bank has taken, including firing 5,300 employees from 2011 to 2015, to correct the problems.

“I accept full responsibility for all unethical sales practices in our retail banking business, and I am fully committed to doing everything possible to fix this issue, strengthen our culture, and take the necessary actions to restore our customers’ trust,” his remarks say.

Stumpf said the bank has made changes to its incentive compensation plans and last week announced the elimination of all product sales goals in retail banking as of Jan. 1.

Aggressive sales goals have been cited as a reason that employees felt pushed to open unauthorized accounts for customers.