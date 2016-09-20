Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf is not any of these things

As senators peppered him with questions today, Wells Fargo Chief Executive John Stumpf offered some disclaimers about his qualifications to answer. Here are some titles he made sure to say do not apply to him.

1. A compensation expert

The CEO, repeatedly asked whether he would support taking back some of the compensation set to be paid to the executive who oversaw the bank’s retail division, refused to take a position. Stumpf said a committee within Wells Fargo’s board would take up that issue, and at one point noted, “I’m not an expert in compensation.”

2. A lawyer

Asked whether he believes that Wells Fargo workers who opened accounts without customers’ knowledge had acted criminally, Stumpf said he did not know -- he's not a lawyer.

3. An expert on consumer credit

Several senators asked Stumpf about how consumers might have been affected by Wells Fargo accounts created in their names without their knowledge or permission. The bank has agreed to pay fees charged to customers related to such accounts, but senators were curious about how the bank would identify or compensate consumers whose credit scores might have been hurt when Wells Fargo opened bogus credit card accounts for them.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) wondered, for instance, how Wells Fargo might compensate a customer who ended up paying more for a mortgage because of a credit card account opened years earlier without his or her knowledge.

Stumpf said he’s not an expert on consumer credit scores. He said the bank will “make it right,” though he could not provide details of how that might happen.