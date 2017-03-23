'American Beauty' writer Alan Ball adjusts price on Hollywood Hills compound

Decorated screenwriter Alan Ball has lowered the price on his scenic compound in Hollywood Hills to $7.95 million, down from $8.25 million last year.
Reached by a tree-lined driveway, the hilltop setting includes more than an acre of grounds filled with rolling lawns, gardens and mature trees. Structures on the property include a wood-sided Craftsman home, a detached guesthouse, a two-story fitness center, studio/pool house and an aviary.
The main house, built in 1954, has 6,000 square feet of living space that includes an open-beam living room, a home theater and a wood-paneled library with a fireplace. The kitchen and breakfast area take in garden and city views.
Including the two-bedroom guesthouse there are six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The fitness center features a steam room.
A swimming pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit are among the exterior amenities.
Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is the listing agent.
Ball, 59, is known for writing “American Beauty.” The Oscar and Emmy winner created and produced the series “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under.” His other producer credits include the TV show “Banshee” (2013-15).
Last year the screenwriter put another home in Ojai’s East End on the market. The Mediterranean estate, which sits on a 40-acre hilltop, currently lists for $5.5 million.
