Welcome back to the 1960s in serene Altadena

Surrounded by mature trees, this single-level house in Altadena has that blast-from-the-past vibe. The refinished parquet flooring, stone-clad fireplace and mint green kitchen are firmly rooted in the 1960s. French doors open to a backyard with a vegetable garden, a swing set and lawn — just the spot for running through a sprinkler. There’s even a bonus tiki lounge space.
Address: 107 E. Palm St., Altadena 91001
Price: $719,000
Built: 1964
Lot size: 7,536 square feet
House size: 1,550 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms
Features: Great-room fireplace, bonus room, mountain views, two-car attached garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91001 ZIP Code in March was $723,000, based on 34 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 1.6% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Antonio Mayer, (310) 922-5212, both with Compass
