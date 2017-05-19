Welcome back to the 1960s in serene Altadena

Surrounded by mature trees, this single-level house in Altadena has that blast-from-the-past vibe. The refinished parquet flooring, stone-clad fireplace and mint green kitchen are firmly rooted in the 1960s. French doors open to a backyard with a vegetable garden, a swing set and lawn — just the spot for running through a sprinkler. There’s even a bonus tiki lounge space.

Address: 107 E. Palm St., Altadena 91001

Price: $719,000

The updated Traditional-style house stays true to its mid-'60s roots. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Built: 1964

Lot size: 7,536 square feet

House size: 1,550 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Great-room fireplace, bonus room, mountain views, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91001 ZIP Code in March was $723,000, based on 34 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 1.6% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Antonio Mayer, (310) 922-5212, both with Compass

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Vertical living in Hollywood Hills contemporary

Early Silver Lake Craftsman embraces a colorful present

Fairfax-area contemporary takes the indoor-outdoor approach