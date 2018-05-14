Former linebacker Antonio Pierce finally tackles a home sale in Palos Verdes Estates

It took nearly two years, but former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce has finally wrapped things up in Palos Verdes Estates, selling his ocean-view home for $6.5 million.
The Midcentury-style spread, offering views of the Pacific Ocean from its hillside spot in Lunada Bay, was listed last year for $7.99 million. Pierce trimmed the price down to $6.995 million in March, records show.
It'd be difficult for the mansion to take more advantage of its location. On both stories, walls of windows within the voluminous floor plan have 180-degree ocean views.
A chandelier-topped foyer steps down to an open-plan living room with dark hardwood floors and wood-beamed ceilings. Two dining areas and a sleek chef's kitchen complete the space, made brighter by a row of skylights.
Elsewhere in the roughly 10,300-square-foot interior are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a wine cellar, office and gym. A two-story closet and floor-to-ceiling fireplace touch up the master suite, which opens to one of two wraparound balconies overlooking a sunken tennis court.
Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing.
Pierce, 39, split time with the Redskins and Giants during his professional football tenure, winning a Super Bowl with the latter in 2008. The California native now serves as a linebackers coach at Arizona State University.
