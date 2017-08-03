Ex-NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce asks $8 million for massive ocean-view home in Palos Verdes Estates

Former NFL linebacker turned football coach Antonio Pierce has put his massive home in Palos Verdes Estates on the market for $7.999 million.

The 10,297-square-foot post-and-beam, built in 1983, is oriented toward the Pacific Ocean and sits on a hillside lot in Lunada Bay that maximizes the view.

A step-down entry offers a view of the home’s common areas. The skylight-topped great room, center-island kitchen and breakfast area feature walls of glass and doors that open to a wide balcony. The balcony, which wraps the wide rear of house, overlooks a sunken tennis court.

The massive Midcentury Modern-style house sits on three-quarters of an acre in the Lunada Bay section of Palos Verdes Estates. (The Edler Group) (The Edler Group)

The master suite is outfitted with a fireplace and two walk-in closets for a total of six bedrooms and eight full bathrooms. A sweeping, modern staircase leads from the main floor down to an entertainment area complete with an office, game room and gym.

There’s also a four-car garage.

Pierce bought the property nearly a decade ago for $5 million, records show.

Rick Edler and Jocelyn Pierce of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

The 38-year-old Pierce played nine seasons in the NFL for the New York Giants and Washington Redskins, winning a Super Bowl title the former in 2008. He currently serves as the head football coach at Long Beach Poly.

