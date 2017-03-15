Actress Ashley Benson sells remodeled home in Hollywood Hills West for $2.65 million

Actress Ashley Benson, who stars on the show “Pretty Little Liars,” has sold her home in Hollywood Hills West for $2.65 million.

The French Normandy-style house, built in 1938 and recently remodeled, returned to market in January for $2.695 million. Benson bought the property four years ago for $2.2 million, records show.

Within nearly 3,100 square feet of contemporary living space is a rotunda entry, a wood-paneled library, an updated kitchen, an office/lounge and formal living/dining rooms. Dark wood floors, patterned wall treatments and bright chandeliers are among the eye-catching details.

Listed for $2.995 million, the 1930s French Normandy-style house sits behind gates in Hollywood Hills West. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography) (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)

The upstairs master suite has French doors that open to deck space. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in all.

Outdoors, a flagstone patio surrounds a swimming pool and spa. Steps near the pool lead up to a cabana.

Nathaniel Smith of Compass was the listing agent. Robin Walpert of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Benson, 27, has television credits that also include the shows “Days of Our Lives,” “Supernatural” and “Eastwick.” Last year she appeared in the films “Chronically Metropolitan” and “Elvis & Nixon.”

Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property: Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms. Caption Hot Property: Midcentury Modern Homes Midcentury-modern's appeal is simple: It fits the SoCal lifestyle. Midcentury-modern's appeal is simple: It fits the SoCal lifestyle. Caption Hot Property: Fabulous Fireplaces Shifting tastes and government regulations are changing fireplace designs. Shifting tastes and government regulations are changing fireplace designs.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Family Ties' star Meredith Baxter parts with tree-topped home in Santa Monica

Elegant condo opens the door to Pasadena's Grove at Ambassador Gardens

Quintessential Bond girl Ursula Andress sells her longtime home in Beverly Hills

Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra lands a modern spot in Hollywood Hills West