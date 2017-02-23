Expanded Traditional home in Bel-Air builds on '30s roots

This Pennsylvania Dutch Colonial Revival house in Bel-Air has all the hallmarks of a Gerard Colcord design: honey-colored fieldstone, asymmetrical rooflines and intimate living spaces. Expanded since originally built, the home retains its exposed wood beams, peg-and-groove floors and large fireplaces. Views take in Moraga Vineyards, the mountains and the Getty Museum.

Address: 1160 Casiano Road, Los Angeles 90049

Price: $5.499 million

The Pennsylvania Dutch Colonial Revival home was designed by noted architect Gerard Colcord. (Salty Shutters) (Salty Shutters)

Built: 1939

Architect: Gerard Colcord

Lot size: 31,950 square feet

House size: 5,927 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Features: Den, breakfast area, kitchen island, farmhouse sinks, four fireplaces, French doors, black-bottom swimming pool and spa, lawn

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90049 ZIP Code in December was $2.51 million based on 26 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 17.8% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kaitlyn Benson, (310) 922-5317, and Jeremiah Eden, (310) 980-0261, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

