Lyricist Bernie Taupin offers up his prized equestrian estate in Santa Ynez Valley

Bernie Taupin, noted lyricist and longtime songwriting partner to Sir Elton John, has listed his longtime home in the Santa Ynez Valley for sale at $4.7 million.

The gated equestrian estate, known as Roundup Valley Ranch, encompasses close to 30 acres. A Mediterranean-style main house, a separate guest house/studio and office space share the site with a world-class equestrian center with stables, an outdoor riding ring and a covered arena — a feature now hard to come by because of new building restrictions in the area.

Set on a knoll amid mature oak trees, the main house has a vaulted-ceiling great room that opens to a bar and entertainment area. The chef’s kitchen, awash in Jerusalem stone and granite, features an island and a pizza oven. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,000 square feet of living space.

French doors lead outdoors to a terrace and swimming pool that overlooks the horse facilities and a stream-fed pond.

The guest house, originally built as a handball court, serves as an office and art studio. Inside, walls of records and music memorabilia pay homage to Taupin’s many hits.

Taupin, 67, has owned the ranch for more than two decades, records show, and has used the property to raise and show horses.

The lyricist and musician penned the words for such songs as “Your Song,” “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” Last year, he and Elton John held a fan contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their songwriting partnership.

Ann Abernethy of Ranch Marketing Associates is the listing agent.

