Newly built Spanish-style home in Beverly Grove has a super-secure wine cellar

Here’s one for parents of teenagers: a wine room with a thumbprint recognition lock. This modern Spanish house in Beverly Grove sets an elegant tone with wood-beamed high ceilings and sweeping interior arches. At the heart of the two-story home is a spacious kitchen and family room that overlook a swimming pool and spa in the backyard. Other fun features include a candy bar area, a media room and a wellness studio.

Address: 829 N. Orlando Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90069

Price: $5.25 million

The newly built Spanish-style home is in Los Angeles' Beverly Grove area. (Everett Fenton Gidley) (Everett Fenton Gidley)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 7,798 square feet

House size: 6,055 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Living and family room fireplaces, master suite fireplace and balcony, office/den, basement, gated, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90069 ZIP Code in February was $2.405 million based on 19 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 16.3% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Paul Wylie, (323) 515-9585, and Richard Albert, (323) 929-7653, both with Lamerica Real Estate

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Rat Pack cool living in Hollywood Hills West

Contemporary perch in Malibu takes in coastal views

Sherman Oaks Colonial Revival plays up spaciousness