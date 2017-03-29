Newly built Spanish-style home in Beverly Grove has a super-secure wine cellar

Here’s one for parents of teenagers: a wine room with a thumbprint recognition lock. This modern Spanish house in Beverly Grove sets an elegant tone with wood-beamed high ceilings and sweeping interior arches. At the heart of the two-story home is a spacious kitchen and family room that overlook a swimming pool and spa in the backyard. Other fun features include a candy bar area, a media room and a wellness studio.
Address: 829 N. Orlando Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90069
Price: $5.25 million
Built: 2017
Lot size: 7,798 square feet
House size: 6,055 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms
Features: Living and family room fireplaces, master suite fireplace and balcony, office/den, basement, gated, two-car garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90069 ZIP Code in February was $2.405 million based on 19 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 16.3% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Paul Wylie, (323) 515-9585, and Richard Albert, (323) 929-7653, both with Lamerica Real Estate
