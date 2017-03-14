1920s Beverly Hills chateau is polished to a fine sheen

This remodeled three-story house celebrates its 1921 French architectural roots with lavish and ornate details that start at the frontispiece above the columned front door. The close to 21,000 square feet of living space include two family rooms, a two-lane bowling alley and an indoor basketball court.

Address: 613 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Price: $39.995 million

The French-inspired chateau was extensively remodeled last year. (Mary Nichols) (Mary Nichols)

Built: 1921

Remodeled: 2016

Designer: Roy Sklarin

Lot size: 31,197 square feet

House size: 20,829 square feet, eight bedrooms, 17 bathrooms

Features: Grand entry, paneled library, state-of-the-art theater, bar, wine cellar, gym, beauty salon, numerous fireplaces, one-bedroom guesthouse, commercial elevator, swimming pool, spa, gated driveway

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90210 ZIP Code in January was $4.825 million based on 19 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 5.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Jeffrey Hyland, Hilton & Hyland

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Lauren Beale is the author of “Newcomer” (Outskirts Press: 2017). Follow her on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Midcentury Modern gem hits the market in Brentwood

Red Cross to sell estate along Pasadena's Millionaire's Row

Mountain-lodge home in Santa Monica draws inspiration from its roots