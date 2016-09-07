Olympic medalist Bode Miller gets $4.2 million for 10-acre estate in O.C.

Winter Olympics star and champion skier Bode Miller has sold his home in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza for $4.2 million.

The more than 10-acre estate came up for sale last year for $4.999 million and was more recently listed at $4.65 million.Property records show Miller paid $4.14 million for the property three years ago.

The Tuscan-inspired home sits at the end of a long driveway and is surrounded by 360-degree views of mountains, ocean and canyon scenery.

Inside, some 8,000 square feet of living space includes an office, a library, a bonus, room, a butler’s pantry and a wine room. There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms plus upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms.

The Coto de Caza estate features a sand volleyball court, a fire pit and 360-degree views. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

An oversized kitchen medals in amenities with three ovens, three dishwashers, three sinks and two oversized islands. Sliding glass doors off the adjacent family room open to the grounds.

Outdoors, there’s a fire pit, a sand volleyball court and a six-car garage. A circular motor court with a fountain sits off the entrance to the home.

Stephanie Walling of Century 21 Award was the listing agent. Yuan Wang of Bonterre Realty Group represented the buyer.

Miller, 38, was the overall World Cup champion in 2005 and 2008. He has won six Olympic medals, including a gold in super combined at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

