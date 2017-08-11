'Boogie Nights' party house in Covina sells for $1.21 million

In Paul Thomas Anderson’s film “Boogie Nights,” Dirk Diggler and his porn industry pals threw a cocaine-fueled rager at this house in Covina. Now the party pad has a new host after selling last week for $1.21 million.
The approximately 4,000-square-foot house was used to depict the home of pornographer Jack Horner, played in the 1997 film by Burt Reynolds. It had been listed since March for $1.25 million, records show.
Built in 1958, the groovy spot is a throwback with its vinyl carpeting, wood-paneled walls and an old-school stone fireplace. Colorful ‘70s-era wallpaper keeps the eyes moving throughout the four-bedroom house.
Gardens line the perimeter of the grounds, which include ample patio space and a swimming pool and spa. The 1.35-acre property is also zoned for horses.
Jenny Xu of Re/Max Realty 100 held the listing. Junfang Chen of the same firm represented the buyer.
“Boogie Nights” chronicled the rise and fall of Dirk Diggler, played by Mark Wahlberg, during the “Golden Age” of porn in the 1970s. The film, which was set in the San Fernando Valley, was nominated for three Academy Awards.
Visit and like the Hot Property Facebook page for more stories and updates throughout the week. It’s also a fine place to leave a tip.
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Knicks center Joakim Noah scores an offseason spot in breezy Malibu
Alanis Morissette lists her longtime home in Brentwood for $5.5 million
Snowboarder Shaun White sells his modern home in the hills for $6.7 million
Ex-Clipper Chris Paul looks to pass on his Woodland Hills home for $2.2 million