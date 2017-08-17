'Fashion Police' co-host's hunt for a home sale comes to an end

Television host Brad Goreski and director/producer Gary Janetti have made a fashionable exit in Westwood, selling their home overlooking the Los Angeles Country Club for $3.25 million.
The couple, who recently decamped to Beverly Hills, bought the property five years ago for about $2.33 million, records show.
Sitting up from the street, the gated two-story house has 4,542 square feet of living space that includes living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen and two dens. Dark wood floors and modern fixtures are among features of note. The master suite has a custom dressing room with a soaking tub for a total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
A waterfall feature, patio space and an outdoor dining room make up the backyard. Views take in the city lights and nearby golf course.
The property hit the market in March for $3.8 million and was more recently listed for $3.5 million, records show.
Barry Dane of Keller Williams Realty bookended the deal, representing both the sellers and the buyer.
Goreski, 40, has co-hosted the E! Series “Fashion Police” since 2015. As a style expert, he has clients including Jessica Alba and Rashida Jones.
Janetti, 51, was a co-executive producer on the sitcom “Will and Grace.” His other television credits include the animated series “Family Guy” and the British sitcom “Vicious.”
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
First of 14 minimalist-modern homes hits the market in Palm Springs
Warriors star Stephen Curry sells Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million
Retired weatherman Johnny Mountain lists his Wallace Neff classic in Pasadena
Filmmaker Al Giddings parts ways with picturesque Montana ranch