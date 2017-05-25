Designer’s midcentury redo makes a fashionable entrance in WeHo

Designer Brenda Antin, who restored and renovated George Peppard’s former Craftsman home in Hollywood two years ago, has put her latest project in West Hollywood on the market for $2.699 million.

The 1940s white midcentury-style house is set on a corner lot and has tall privacy hedges that obscure it from the street. Rustic brick pavers and bubbling fountains surround the flat-roofed residence to create additional living space outdoors.

The 1940s home in West Hollywood features beamed ceilings, built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace. (Don Lewis) (Don Lewis)

Inside, the cozy floor plan features such details as beamed ceilings, masonry walls and thoughtful built-ins. The living room centers on the far wall, which has a wood-burning fireplace. The galley-style kitchen provides visual contrast with white marble countertops and gray-hued cabinetry.

Eight-foot-tall glass doors, skylights and picture windows keep the 1,500 square feet of living space light and airy. There are two bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms in all.

The property last changed hands two years ago for $1.268 million, records show.

Jeff Kohl of the Agency holds the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

