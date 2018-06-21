Record producer Brian Howes offers up recording studio home in Studio City

Producer-songwriter Brian Howes’ Studio City estate, complete with a recording studio, is on the market for $3.988 million.
Set on half an acre, the home features hardwood-lined living spaces across 3,200 square feet. Beamed ceilings top the dining room and master suite, one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The interior themes continue in the recording studio, which has hosted artists such as Keith Urban and Linkin Park, according to the listing agents. Wood-beamed ceilings and hardwood floors pair with lattice windows in the space. There’s also a fireplace set into a brick wall.
From the living room, French doors open to a landscaped backyard that sports a brick patio and pool. A basketball court and 1,100-square-foot guesthouse round out the property.
Myles Lewis and Donovan Healey of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
A native of Canada, Howes holds production credits on a number of rock albums, including Hinder’s “Extreme Behavior,” Skillet’s “Comatose” and Puddle of Mudd’s “Famous.”