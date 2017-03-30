Estate makes the most of its spectacular Carpinteria setting

This hilltop retreat in Santa Barbara County blends Modernist style and minimalist architecture to striking effect. Retractable walls permit uninterrupted panoramic views of the surroundings. A two-bedroom guesthouse and a multiroom cabana share the 40-acre site with the glass-clad main house.

Community: Carpinteria, 93013

Price: $24 million

The Toro Canyon Park-area contemporary in Carpinteria is set on 40 acres in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains. (David Palermo) (David Palermo)

Built: 2010

Architect: Andy Neumann

Lot size: About 40 acres

House size: 6,000 square feet, four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, one powder room

Features: Library, office, wine cellar, sandstone walls and fireplaces, walnut floors and cabinetry, outdoor dining area with built-in grill, swimming pool, spa, reflecting pond, native landscaping, mature oaks

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 93013 ZIP Code in February was $1.513 million based on six sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 83.3% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Cristal Clarke, Sotheby’s International Realty, (805) 969-5005

