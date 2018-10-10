Case Study House No. 21, a glass box and gallery space, seeks $3.6 million

Resting against a hillside in the Hollywood Hills, a steel-supported glass box known as Case Study House No. 21 is on the market for $3.6 million.
The modernist dwelling was designed in conjunction with the Case Study House program, a series of experimental homes commissioned from 1945-64 that showcased innovative design solutions to the post-World War II housing shortage.
Architects like Richard Neutra, Craig Ellwood and, in this case, Pierre Koenig all erected structures for the program. For its stark style, Koenig’s offering sticks out from the rest.
Ponds flank the minimalist residence, which has 1,280 square feet of pavilions, clean lines and open-air interiors. There’s a living room and dining area separated by an L-shaped wall, as well as two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Stainless steel appliances fill the kitchen. Beamed ceilings hang overhead. Walls of glass bring in canyon views.
It was commissioned by psychologist Walter Bailey in 1957, so another nickname is the Bailey House. Forty years later, film producer Dan Cracchiolo bought the abode for $1.5 million and recruited Keonig to restore it soon after, an overhaul that earned the Los Angeles Historic Preservation Award of Excellence in 2000.
Seven years later, it sold at auction to the mother of current owner P.J. Park for $3.186 million. Park is the co-founder of Seomi International, a South Korea-based art gallery, and he soon transformed the home into Seomi’s American branch.
Over the years, it has hosted exhibitions such as “Living in Art” and “Naturalism: In Modernization and Destruction.”
Park listed the property two years ago for $4.5 million, real estate records show.
Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International and Edward G. Reilly of Keller Williams Realty Los Felix hold the listing.