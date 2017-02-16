Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seek $6.45 million for Malibu compound

Actress Cheryl Hines and her husband, attorney-activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are ready to part with their West Coast beachhead of sorts, listing their home in Malibu for $6.45 million.

Set behind fences and gates in the Point Dume area, the bucolic property centers on a barn-style main house with East Coast flair. Also within the grounds, and painted the same shade of firehouse red, are two guest houses, a pool house, a two-story treehouse and a wine shed.

The roughly one-acre compound in Malibu's Point Dume area features a barn-style main house, multiple guest homes, a pool house and a treehouse. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Within some 3,000 square feet of living space is an updated kitchen, a dining area and a family/media room reached by a custom sliding door. Walls of built-in bookshelves enclose the living room, which has a brick-lined fireplace. A reading room sits off the living room area.

The master suite boasts an updated bathroom and newly added walk-in closet for a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

French and sliding doors extend the living space outdoors, where brick decking surrounds a tiled swimming pool and spa. Rolling lawns and mature trees complete the nearly one-acre setting.

Kennedy, 63, is president of Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit focused on protecting global waterways. He is the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

Hines, 51, has acting credits that include “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Suburgatory.” She currently stars in the live-action/animated series “Son of Zorn.”

They bought the property three years ago for $4.995 million, The Times previously reported. Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker holds the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Mel Gibson sells Sherman Oaks home at a loss

A new crop of Eichlers rises in Palm Springs, the mecca of modernism

Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma didn't balk when this Newport Beach home came on the market

Multimillion-dollar homes in hot Coachella Valley golf communities