NBA star Chris Paul dishes Calabasas mansion for a 2018-high $11.05 million

Chris Paul has officially put Los Angeles in the rear-view mirror. The nine-time NBA All-Star, who was traded by the Clippers to the Houston Rockets last summer, has sold his mansion in a gated Calabasas community for $11.05 million.
The price is the highest for a single-family home sale in Calabasas this year, real estate records show. It’s also the area’s priciest transaction since 2015, when “Dancing With Wolves” producer Jim Wilson sold his 190-acre ranch for nearly $14 million.
With about 10,400 square feet of living space, the Mediterranean-style mansion is more than twice the size of a regulation NBA court. Among features are a wood-paneled library/den, a golf simulator and a movie theater. The center-island kitchen is equipped with a pizza oven. A wine cellar sits off the formal dining room.
Four walk-in closets and a lavish bath comprise the master suite. In all, there are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
The home, built in 2006, sits on close to two acres. A swimming pool and spa, a lighted tennis/sports court, a guest house, covered and uncovered patios and an outdoor kitchen make up the grounds.
The 33-year-old point guard averaged 18.6 points and 7.9 assists per game for the Rockets last year, helping the team reach the Western Conference finals. In June, he agreed to a new maximum deal with Houston worth a reported $160 million over four years.
Paul bought the place three years ago for $8.995 million. Over the past year, he has sold others homes in Bel-Air and Woodland Hills.
Emil Hartoonian, managing partner of the Agency in Calabasas, represented the buyer. Tomer Fridman, global director of international markets for Compass, and Isadora Friedman, also with Compass, were the listing agents.