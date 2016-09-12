Hancock Park house owned by late fashion marketer Christian Audigier lists for sale

An investment property of late fashion designer and marketer Christian Audigier, who helped popularize the Von Dutch and Ed Hardy brands, has come on the market in Hancock Park for $1.679 million.

The Spanish-style home, built in 1924, sits behind a waist-high privacy wall and has a gate emblazoned with Audigier’s initials. Lush landscaping and a mix of palms surround a porch/patio and an arched front entry.

The Spanish-style house, built in the 1920s, sits behind gates in Hancock Park and has a swimming pool and an outdoor cabana. (Re/Max Estate Properties) (Re/Max Estate Properties)

Blending period character and chic modern finishes, the 2,131 square feet of white-walled interiors feature slightly rolled ceilings, contemporary fixtures and walls of built-ins. A formal living room, a dining room, an open-plan kitchen, four bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms are among the living spaces.

Outdoors, there’s a patio area and a fenced swimming pool. A separate cabana complete with a fireplace and a changing room sits adjacent to the pool.

Audigier bought the house six years ago for $1.35 million, records show. It was previously offered for lease at $7,550 a month.

Rory Posin and Kristian Bonk of Results Real Estate Group, an affiliate of Re/Max Estate Properties, hold the listing.

Audigier, who died last year at 57, used his connections with celebrities to help turn brands such as Ed Hardy and Von Dutch into global powerhouses. In 2011, he sold the Ed Hardy label for $62 million.

