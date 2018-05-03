'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa cuts loose from Orange County home

Christina El Moussa of “Flip or Flop” fame has wrapped up a sale in Yorba Linda, selling her home of five years for $2.925 million.

The 34-year-old reality television personality listed the 6,300-square-foot house for sale in March and in roughly two weeks had an offer in hand, according to the MLS. She had asked $2.995 million for the home.

Built in Tuscan style in 2004, the two-story house sits on roughly half an acre with an 800-square-foot pavilion, a putting green and a rock-accented swimming pool. Set up for entertaining, the backyard space also holds an outdoor kitchen and a lounge with a fireplace.

The entertainer's mansion features an 800-square-foot pavilion that overlooks a rock-accented pool, spa and putting green. (Chad Z. King) (Chad Z. King)

The pool has a tiled spa, waterfalls and a water slide.

Living spaces include a double-height dining room, a home theater and a billiards room. There are five bedrooms and 8.25 bathrooms in all.

El Moussa bought the house five years ago for $2 million, records show. The real estate investor and HGTV star began filming “Flip or Flop” in 2013 with her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The series has since run for seven seasons.

Dean Lueck of First Team Estates was the listing agent. Regina Rey of TNG Real Estate Consultants represented the buyer.

