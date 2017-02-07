Comedian Demetri Martin cuts a deal to buy actress Cobie Smulders' Los Feliz rental property

Cobie Smulders, the actress known for her role on the sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” has sold an investment property in historic Los Feliz for $1.425 million. The buyer, by way of a limited liability company, was comedian Demetri Martin.

Tucked behind fences and privacy hedges, the 1922 Southern Colonial-style property includes two townhouses and a separate carriage house above the two-car garage. Each unit has two bedrooms, one bathroom and hardwood floors.

The two town homes also include office space, and a bonus studio lies within the garage. The units combine for slightly more than 2,300 square feet of living space.

Outside, a patio with built-in benches sits beneath a trellis and mature trees. Low-maintenance landscaping fills out the grounds.

Smulders bought the triplex eight years ago for $991,000, The Times previously reported. It had been listed at $1.499 million prior to the sale.

Andrew Rhoda of Compass was the listing agent. Brian Capossela of Cap Equity Realty represented the buyer.

Smulders, 34, starred on “How I Met Your Mother” for the show’s entire nine-season run. Her other television credits include “The L Word” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” She will reprise her role as Maria Hill in the upcoming blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War,” due out next year.

Martin, an actor, comedian and musician, has appeared on “The Daily Show” and previously starred in the sketch-variety series “Important Things with Demetri Martin.” The 43-year-old stars in the upcoming film “Dean,” which he wrote and directed.

