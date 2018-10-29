Sports show host Colin Cowherd signs off twice in Manhattan Beach

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd has sold a pair of homes he owned in Manhattan Beach.
Selling for $4.1 million was a Cape Cod-inspired Traditional, built in 2009, which has gray shake siding and white trim. Entered from a covered patio, the house contains nearly 3,800 square feet of living space including dining, family and living rooms, an office/den, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
French doors off the front of the house open to a balcony. Another set, at the rear, leads to an outdoor living room, a fireplace and a built-in barbecue. Public records show he bought the property roughly two years ago for $3.7 million.
Lauren Forbes and John Corrales of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. John David Skinner of Pacific Union International and David Caskey of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyers.
Selling for $6.525 million was a modern farmhouse with close to 6,000 square feet of interior space, a cathedral-ceiling living room, a movie theater, a refrigerated wine room, two gyms, five bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms. The home is set on a corner lot with a waterfall-fed swimming pool.
Kris Terrill of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate was the listing agent. Forbes of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.
Cowherd, 54, joined Fox Sports three years ago after more than a decade with ESPN.
He hosts “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports 1 and co-hosts the FS1 sports-talk show “Speak for Yourself.”