‘I, Tonya’ director Craig Gillespie sheds 1930s Traditional home in Brentwood

It’s a wrap in Brentwood, where “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie has sold his Traditional-style home for $5.579 million.
That’s down almost $1.5 million from what the home first listed for in April, but nearly double what Gillespie paid for it — $3 million — 15 years ago.
Gardens flank the cul-de-sac home, which is cloaked in white shingles and blue shutters.
The kitchen pairs decorative tile floors with coffered ceilings, and the dining room and family room are done in navy blue. French doors connect the whitewashed living room to the backyard.
Three bedrooms and an art studio complete the second story, including a master suite with a freestanding tub. A guest bedroom with a separate entrance brings the total number of bedrooms to four in 4,600 square feet of space.
Outside, a fire pit lounge is topped by a tree-hung chandelier. Ivy-draped steps descend to a stone-lined swimming pool. A sports court rounds out the quarter-acre property.
David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing. Emil Alexander Schneeman, also with Berkshire Hathaway, represented the buyer.
Gillespie, 51, sprang onto the film scene in 2007 with his first two feature films: “Mr. Woodcock” and “Lars and the Real Girl,” which starred Ryan Gosling. Since then, the Australian native has helmed “Fright Night,” “Million Dollar Arm” and “The Finest Hours.”