Late actress Deanna Lund’s longtime home in Century City lists for sale

The Century City home of Deanna Lund, the late actress known for her role on the late-1960s sci-fi series “Land of the Giants,” is for sale at $1.8 million.
The Traditional-style home, which dates to 1932, is full of vintage character including knotty pine paneling, built-ins and period hardware and fixtures.
Vintage wallpaper draws the eye in the breakfast room, which adjoins a kitchen with a farmhouse-style sink. In the living room, built-in loveseats bookend a step-up alcove with a brick fireplace.
A formal dining room, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a bonus room round out the 2,422 square feet of living space.
Outdoors, there’s a patio and a brick-surrounded swimming pool.
Lund bought the property more than three decades ago with her third husband, James E. Duffy, for $177,000, real estate records show.
The actress, who died in June at 81, also appeared on the daytime soap operas “One Life to Live” and “General Hospital” and the live-action series “Batman.” Her film credits include “Johnny Tiger” (1966), “Tony Rome” (1967) and “Stick” (1985).
Kenny Yoo of Wilshire Realty and Investment Inc. holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.