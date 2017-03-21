Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley gets in tune with a buyer in Sherman Oaks

Rocker Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 fame has officially beat it out of Sherman Oaks, selling his home in the neighborhood for $2.05 million.

The Spanish-style house came back on the market in January for $2.249 million and sold in about six weeks. Whibley, who last year moved to another part of the San Fernando Valley, bought the house in 2009 for $1.7 million, records show.

Built in 2008, the Spanish-style house in Sherman Oaks has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,800 square feet of interior space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Built in 2008, the two-story house has 4,800 square feet of living space that includes a two-story foyer, living and dining rooms, a loft, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Interior details include vaulted ceilings, ironwork and hardwood floors.

A breakfast nook lined with black fabric wallpaper adjoins the kitchen and family room areas.

Outside, a trellis-topped patio, lawns and a swimming pool and spa make up the backyard. There’s also a two-car garage.

Nicki LaPorta and Karen Crystal of Ewing Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Cheryl Kessler of Kessler Realty represented the buyer.

Whibley, 37, is a founding member of the Canadian rock band Sum 41. The group is known for the songs “In Too Deep” and “We’re All to Blame.” Their sixth studio album, “13 Voice,” was released last year.

