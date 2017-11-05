Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters nets a Balinese-style mansion

Having signed with the Miami Heat last year, Dion Waiters seems to be settling into his new city quite nicely.

In addition to shooting for 16 points a game so far this season, the guard just grabbed a nine-bedroom mansion in Miami for $7.4 million.

Set on two acres, the sprawling 17,714-square-foot home is approached by a long walkway leading up to a courtyard that fits 30 cars.

The Balinese-style estate has nine bedrooms, high ceilings and a pool. (ONE Sotheby’s International Realty) (ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

The newly built mansion wears its Balinese-inspired architecture on its sleeve, with open indoor-outdoor living spaces, high ceilings and massive doors. A reflecting pool sits in a courtyard at the center of the home.

Balconies on the second floor look out onto the spacious yard, which holds an outdoor kitchen, Teppanyaki grill and a swimming pool.

Each of the three master suites comes with a large walk-in closet. An office, guest quarters and 10.5 bathrooms make up the rest of the living space.

The home first hit the market in January, listing for $7.6 million.

Marianna Dubinsky of Opulence Realty had the listing. Nancy Bernstein and Jonathan Garcia of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented Waiters.

The fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, Waiters played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder before signing with Miami. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team in 2013.

