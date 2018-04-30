‘Avengers’ actor Don Cheadle sells steel-clad Venice home for $2.415 million

Actor Don Cheadle, who appears as War Machine in the Marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War," has sold his home in Venice for $2.415 million.
Sheathed in rust-colored corten steel, the contemporary-style house was completely renovated and expanded by Cheadle's partner, designer Bridgid Coulter, to its current footprint of 2,400 square feet — about three times its original size.
Entered through a fenced courtyard, the house features nautical undertones, radiant-heated floors, high ceilings and open-plan living space on the main floor. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a master suite with a separate sitting room.
A rooftop deck and a cozy outdoor living room create additional space for living and entertaining outdoors. The garage currently doubles as an art studio.
Cheadle and Coulter bought the place two years ago for $894,000, records show. The property had been listed since January for $2.445 million.
Rhonda Payne of Rodeo Realty and James Coulter of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Beatrice De Jong of OL Realty represented the buyer.
Cheadle, 53, is set to reprise his role as War Machine in the next Avengers installment, "Avengers: Infinity War — Part II," next year. To date, he has appeared in five Marvel films.
Among Cheadle's other scores of credits are the films "Ocean's Eleven" (2001) and "The Guard." From 2012 to 2016, he starred on the Showtime series "House of Lies."
