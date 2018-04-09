Advertisement

Second home built for 'Dynasty' producer Douglas S. Cramer lists in Los Olivos for $8.9 million

Lauren Beale
By
Apr 09, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Yosemite slate is among the natural materials used throughout the Santa Ynez Valley vineyard estate. (Village Properties)

A vineyard estate built as a second home for television producer Douglas S. Cramer is for sale in the Santa Ynez Valley community of Los Olivos for $8.9 million.

A gated entrance opens to a driveway that winds past vineyards and a pond to the main residence on the 64-acre site.

The 20,000-square-foot home, by Peter Choate & Associates, blends southwestern and Mediterranean styles. Yosemite slate, creamy white walls, warm wood accents and an abundance of glass are among the appointments.

A swimming pool, a guest cabana, a tennis court, a guest house and 35 acres of vineyards complete the grounds. There are eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-baths.

Douglas S. Cramer, who was born in 1931, produced such hit series as "Dynasty," "The Brady Bunch" and "Mission Impossible."

Carey Kendall of Village Properties is the listing agent.

