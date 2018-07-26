Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart plucks a pair of Traditional homes in Sherman Oaks

Drew Taggart, one half of the EDM-pop outfit the Chainsmokers, has doubled down in Sherman Oaks, picking up two Traditional-style homes in the neighborhood in recent months. The purchases, for $2.26 million and $2.434 million, were made through a limited liability company tied to the DJ-producer, property records show.
The two homes are in stark contrast to the modern West Hollywood spread he bought two years ago for $3.295 million.
The larger of the Cape Cod-inspired pair offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,300 square feet. A confluence of white walls, black furnishings and hardwood floors, its color palette is the starkest of the two.
In the second property, an open floor plan boasts crown molding and coffered ceilings. Fireplaces are found in the living room, loft and master suite, which is one of four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,800 square feet.
Other bright spots include a spacious center-island kitchen, a chandelier-topped dining area, a paneled office and a built-in-filled family room next to pocketing doors. They unfold to a grassy yard anchored by a fountain-fed pool and spa.
From the second story, a terrace off the master suite surveys the scene.
Marisa Rokstad, Josh Altman and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing for both properties, according to the MLS. Jennifer Winston of the Agency represented the buyer in both deals.
Taggart won a Grammy with his bandmate Alex Pall for their 2016 single “Don’t Let Me Down,” which peaked at the third spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The group released its debut album, “Memories…Do Not Open,” last year.