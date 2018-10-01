Actor Edward Norton sheds some real estate on Malibu's Las Flores Beach

Veteran film actor Edward Norton has called it a wrap on Malibu’s Las Flores Beach, selling his home in the beach community after more than a decade of ownership for $4.395 million.
The oceanfront retreat is prime for income potential with a split floor plan that includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two full kitchens. There are fireplaces in the family and living rooms.
Outside, expansive decking runs up to 43 feet of sandy beachfront. A tiki-hut-style bar, an above-ground spa, a sun deck and tall palms complete the setting.
The property came up for sale in February with an asking price of $5.25 million, but was more recently listed for $4.5 million. Norton bought the place in 2008 for $2.72 million, real estate records show.
Norton, 49, is known for his Oscar-nominated roles in "Primal Fear" (1996), "American History X" (1998) and "Birdman" (2015). His upcoming projects include “Motherless Brooklyn,” a crime drama that he co-wrote, directed and stars in.
The sale is not a complete departure from Malibu for Norton. Last year, he paid $11.8 million for a John Lautner-designed home in a different beach community, The Times previously reported.
Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Brandon Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.