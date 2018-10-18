The 'House of Tomorrow', a getaway for Elvis Presley, seeks $3.26 million in Palm Springs

The King of Rock ’n’ Roll’s honeymoon hideaway is taking another shot at a sale.
Known as the “House of Tomorrow,” the Palm Springs house to which Elvis and Priscilla Presley decamped following their secretive wedding in 1967 has returned to market for $3.26 million. That’s considerably less than the $9.5 million the Midcentury Modern-style home first listed for, and its $5.9-million asking price last year.
Designed by modernist architect William Krisel, the futuristic-vibe house was built in 1960. A walkway lined in floating spherical stairs sets the tone for the house. Inside, four circular “pod” wings offer stone walls, floor-to-ceiling windows and plenty of architectural flair across 5,000 square feet.
Cascading clerestories ring the ceiling in the living room, which is anchored by a fireplace suspended from the ceiling.
A similar metallic structure tops the island/stove in the rounded kitchen. Up a set of shrinking stairs, the master suite is covered in drapes and includes a checkered-floor bathroom with a freestanding tub in the middle.
All art and furnishings, including some portraits of Elvis and a jukebox, are included in the sale, according to the listing.
Out back, a lawn and landscaping surround a spacious swimming pool.
Scott Histed and John Walker of Bennion Deville Homes hold the listing.
Presley, who died in 1977 at age 42, helped shape the music of a generation because of his provocative style and genre-bending discography. His hits include “Jailhouse Rock,” “Suspicious Minds” and “Burning Love.”
In 1986, he was part of the first group of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with James Brown, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.