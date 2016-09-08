Emily Blunt and John Krasinski put another L.A. home up for sale

On the heels of their recent home sale, actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski appear poised to part ways with another of their properties. The couple have put their home in Hollywood Hills West on the market for $3.495 million.

Found within the boundaries of the coveted Wonderland School neighborhood boundaries, the single-story home sits behind walls and gates at the end of a cul-de-sac. Views from the property take in the surrounding canyon, mountains and city lights.

Recently remodeled, the approximately 3,500 square feet of interiors features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, light wood floors and contemporary lighting throughout. Among living spaces is a great room with a brick wall fireplace, a formal dining area and a media room. A wide breakfast bar surrounds a chef’s kitchen and oversized island.

The single-story home in Hollywood Hills West sits behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Four bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms include a master suite complete with a separate sitting room, a stone-lined bath and a pair of walk-in closets.

Outdoors, there’s a covered living room, lawns and a swimming pool with a waterfall feature. Mature trees and privacy hedges complete the grounds.

Krasinski and Blunt bought the house two years ago for $2.575 million, records show.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Blunt, 33, has film credits that include “Sicario” (2015), “Edge of Tomorrow” (2014) and "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen” (2011). This year she appeared in “The Huntsman: Winter’s War.”

Krasinski, 36, gained fame for his role as Jim Halpert on the long-running sitcom “The Office.” Among his film credits are “Aloha” (2015) and this year’s “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.”

It would appear that the couple has been operating exclusively in sell mode as of late. Earlier this year, they sold another home in Hollywood Hills West to reality television personality and model Kendall Jenner for $6.5 million. An Ojai estate also owned by Blunt and Krasinski has been on and off the market since last year.

