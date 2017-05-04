Fairfax new build puts a modern spin on Southern Colonial charm

This newly built house in L.A.’s Fairfax area looks like a transplant from New Orleans with its Southern Colonial-inspired front. Beyond the substantial pillars are modern interiors with high ceilings, an open-plan layout and Art Deco lighting. A bar hidden beneath the stairs is a take on the Prohibition-style speakeasy. A natural-stone-finished roof deck tops off the house.

Address: 832 N. Ogden Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Price: $3.985 million

The newly built house in the Fairfax area brings a modern twist to the Southern Colonial style. (Adam Latham) (Adam Latham)

Built: 2017

Architect: House of Shoor

Lot size: 6,499 square feet

House size: 5,482 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Distressed oak floors, four fireplaces, breakfast bar, office, great and family rooms, swimming pool with baja ledge, spa, cabana, cityscape views

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90046 ZIP Code in March was $1.565 million, based on 19 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 0.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Debbie Rauh, (310) 882-3738, Rodeo Realty

