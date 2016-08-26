Home of the Day: Family-friendly haven in West Hollywood

Extensively renovated with a designer’s eye, this tastefully conceived home is a showcase for chic, family-style living.

A gourmet kitchen equipped with Wolf and SubZero appliances is the heart of the home and includes a large marble-topped island with beverage center and cheerful breakfast banquette.

A saltwater pool, spa and outdoor kitchen anchor the backyard entertaining area, which also includes a fireplace, overhead heaters and a guest house for visitors.

Address: 1724 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, 90046

Price: $5.75 million

Built: 1923

Lot size: 9,092 square feet

House size: 5,252 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathroom

Features: White oak, hand-sanded floors; built-in cabinetry; French doors; retractable sliding pocket doors; gourmet kitchen with Carrera marble island, Wolf and SubZero appliances and breakfast banquette; living room with fireplace and coffered ceiling; library/study with extensive built-ins; skylights; Marvin windows; sliding screens; six-camera security system; Truslate roof; saline pool and spa; patio with gas fireplace, ceiling heaters and barbecue; guest house with premium kitchen appliances, designer tile and slate roof

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90046 ZIP Code in July was $1.479 million based on 25 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a .3% increase in median price compared with the same month a year earlier.

Agents: Michele Sanchez, Deasy Penner & Partners, 310-275-1000

