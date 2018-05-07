Jazz and pop great Al Jarreau's onetime Tarzana residence finds a buyer

Jazz and pop star Al Jarreau's onetime home in Tarzana has sold for $1.65 million.
Set on a cul-de-sac, the one-story 1966 house sold last year for $1.065 million and then underwent an extensive renovation. Gone are the 1960s exterior vibe and flagstone accents from Jarreau's tenure.
The sleekly remodeled modern interiors of 3,148 square feet feature an open floor plan and a two-way fireplace separating the living and family room areas. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
A swimming pool and waterfall feature fill out the backyard. Views take in the surrounding mountains.
The property is near the Braemar and El Caballero country clubs and hiking trails.
Jarreau, who died at 76 last year, was known as the "Acrobat of Scat" for his vocal improvisations. During his five-decade career, he won seven Grammy Awards in the jazz, pop and R&B categories.
Among his enduring hits are "We're in This Love Together," "Roof Garden" and "Mornin.'"
SG Associates was the listing agent.
