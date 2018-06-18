Northern California ranch created by investment giant Dean Witter asks $31 million

Here was a man who thought big. A 26,600-acre ranch created by the late stock market magnate Dean Witter in the Covelo area of Northern California is for sale at $31 million.
Lone Pine Ranch was created in 1942 when Witter and his wife, Helen, bought and combined three previously separate properties. The acreage became a working ranch for cattle and timber operations as well as a personal retreat for the Witters and family members.
The property, which straddles Trinity and Mendocino counties, centers on a 5,300-square-foot main house with 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms. The rustic home dates to the mid-1940s. Other structures include four houses, two bunkhouses, barns and sheds.
There are about 16.5 miles of frontage along the Eel River. Area wildlife includes elk, deer, pig, bear and quail.
Witter, who died in 1969 at 81, co-founded the investment firm Dean Witter & Co.
Bill McDavid of Hall & Hall, Kevin Sullivan of Kevin Sullivan Realty and Jim Redd of Four Star Realty are the listing agents.