Onetime Florida home of singer Enrique Iglesias is ready for its next owner

A waterfront home once owned by singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias is for sale in the South Florida community of Bay Point for $8.999 million.
Iglesias sold the contemporary Mediterranean, featuring views of the Miami skyline, 95 feet of water frontage and a swimming pool, in 2013 for $6,722,500.
The custom-built house's two stories are served by a clear cylindrical elevator that looks like a giant pneumatic tube. The 6,381 square feet of living space includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The house, which has a three-car garage and sits on nearly a half-acre, was built in 1998. There's a new dock.
Iglesias, 42, is one of the top-selling Spanish-language performers of all time. A guitarist as well as a singer, the Grammy winner has performed with Whitney Houston, Lil Wayne and Lionel Richie, among others.
The crossover artist has been called the King of Latin Pop. He is the son of Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias.
The property is listed by Robert Evangelista of One Sotheby's International Realty.
