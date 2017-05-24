Former Angel Garret Anderson takes another swing at a home sale in Irvine

Garret Anderson hit 287 home runs during his big-league career, but these days he’s looking to knock out a home sale. The former Angels and Dodgers outfielder has put his Irvine home back on the market for $10.695 million, down about $300,000 from when it was up for sale last year.

The Spanish-style residence, built in 2009, sits on more than an acre in a private community and is surrounded by courtyards, loggias and vibrant landscaping. Stone and brickwork, broad archways and a clay-tiled roof speak to the home’s Old World vibe.

The Spanish-style estate sits on more than an acre in Irvine's Shady Canyon community. (Ketchum Photography via Redfin.com) (Ketchum Photography via Redfin.com)

The 9,500 square feet of white plaster-walled living space includes a circular foyer that opens to a living room with a fireplace. Other living spaces include a formal dining room, a library, a game room, a home theater and a gym. The chef’s kitchen sits beneath vaulted ceilings and has a gold-trimmed La Cornue range.

Separate his and hers bathrooms highlight the master retreat, which opens to a patio with a spa. A total of six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms includes a guest suite with another kitchen.

An outdoor living room, fountains, a swimming pool and a spa are within the grounds. A cabana with a built-in barbecue and an outdoor shower sits next to the pool. Elsewhere on the property is a six-car garage and a sports court.

Anderson, 44, holds Angels franchise records for hits and runs batted in with 2,368 and 1,292, respectively. The three-time all-star was inducted into the Halos’ Hall of Fame last year.

Brian Backstrom of HK Lane, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has the listing.

