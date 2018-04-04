Former Men’s Wearhouse CEO George Zimmer sells Hawaiian haven at a steep discount

Break out the champagne. Former Men's Wearhouse chief executive George Zimmer has found a buyer for his retreat in Hawaii, selling the oceanfront property for $18 million.
On and off the market for three years, the fashion executive first put the home up for sale in 2015 for $35 million. More recently, the Kohala Coast estate had been publicly listed for $24.5 million, records show.
Set on about 7.5 acres, the scenic estate is dotted with palm and coconut trees and backs up to more than 1,000 feet of ocean frontage.
At the heart of the property is a breezy plantation-style home with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Highlights of the 10,000-square-foot home include a theater room and a billiards room with a wet bar. Vaulted wood ceilings hang over the open floor plan, which connects an indoor-outdoor living space to a dining room and kitchen.
Outside, the home wraps around a swimming pool surrounded by native Hawaiian plantings. The gated estate, which Zimmer originally purchased in the '90s, is made up of 10 parcels of land with underground utilities.
Robert Chancer and Steve Hurwitz of Mauna Kea Realty handled both ends of the deal.
Zimmer, 69, founded Men's Wearhouse in 1973 and served as the fashion retailer's CEO until 2011. His more recent sartorial ventures include zTailors, an on-demand tailoring service, and Generation Tux, an online tuxedo rental platform.
