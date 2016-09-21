Film producer Gianni Nunnari departs from original price for Malibu home

Film producer Gianni Nunnari, whose credits include the Oscar-winning Martin Scorsese film “The Departed,” has lowered the price on his Malibu home to $10.999 million, down from $12.495 million earlier this year.

The multi-level house, which sits behind gates in the Malibu Cove Colony, has Hollywood ties that extend beyond Nunnari’s ownership. Actor Bruce Willis once owned the property for six years more than a decade ago.

The five-bedroom home in a gated Malibu community was once owned by actor Bruce Willis. (Nourmand & Assoc.) (Nourmand & Assoc.)

The contemporary-style house, built in 1988 and since updated, sits on 50 feet of beach frontage with coastline views extending up toward Malibu and down through the South Bay. Wide terraces with transparent guardrails overlook the ocean from each level.

Open-plan interiors include a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area and a chef’s kitchen with a long center island. There’s also a gym with a glass-enclosed sauna.

Five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms include a master suite with an ocean-view balcony.

A two-car garage sits off the front of the home

Nunnari bought the property two years ago for $7.84 million, records show.

Myra Nourmand and Nicole Contreras of Nourmand & Associates hold the listing.

Nunnari, 57, is the founder and chief executive of Hollywood Gang Productions. Among the Italian producer’s film credits are the “300” films, “Se7en” and “Shutter Island.” He is currently developing a TV series based on “The Departed” for Amazon.

